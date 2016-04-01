"Ow now Rog, we've been bladdy rambled!"
"A woman?"
"Wrong film Rog"
Rog 'n' Mike play dual roles in Bullseye!: Moore simultaneously essays the parts of untrustworthy conman Gerald Bradley-Smith and nuclear physicist (lol) Sir John Bavistock, while Caine tackles both of those characters' partners, crook Sidney Lipton and scientist Daniel Hicklar. It is, of course, a staggering coincidence that two friends and colleagues should have exact doubles who are also friends and colleagues, but you should probably get used to that kind of plot improbability early on because there's quite a lot of it. In fact without it, Bullseye! wouldn't exist, and what kind of a world would that be? Just you think about that.
Gerald and Sidney, along with fellow con artist Willie (Sally Kirkland, who replaced a mysteriously unavailable Shirley Maclaine), use their convenient likeness to the science boffins to steal a pile of diamonds from them in a first act heist which is actually quite fun, despite being scripted and acted as if it were a school play produced by hormone-addled teenagers. Rog gets to dress up as a blind Austrian piano tuner for some reason, while both men execute a sophisticated plan to remove a key from a vicious dog's collar by forcing it into a canine orgy with a harem of six unsuspecting lady dogs, thereby tiring it out so they can steal the key safely. In a tender moment, this allows the two lead actors (both of whom would later become Commanders of the Order of the British Empire) to reflect on the tragedy of their own waning masculinity and sexual prowess while watching a Staffordhire Bull Terrier vigorously fucking a Poodle.
"Nothing in the world is single; All things by a law divine
in one spirit meet and mingle. Why not I with thine?"
- Shelley, 1820
From this romantic interlude on, sadly, Bullseye! becomes less refined. In the grubby hands of restaurant critic (and, according to the credits, director) Michael Winner, the dual-identity thread of the narrative is allowed to tie itself into such chaotic knots that it's frequently impossible to tell which of the Caines and Moores we're watching. The plot, such as it is, makes almost no sense; comedic scenes that have no bearing on anything are wedged in with the unfulfilled promise that a punchline may one day arrive to justify their presence; important information seems to have been left on the cutting room floor - or, more likely, never shot or even written - and in its undignified dying moments there's a cameo from John Cleese which is absolutely baffling in its execution, as if it were only shot because he happened to be in Barbados at the time of filming. Which, of course, is exactly the case.
But Rogertainment is a celebration of His Rogerness, rather than a chance to berate some of the worst films ever made; it just happens that the two are often easily dealt with simultaneously. And while Bullseye! is undoubtedly an unedifying piece of cinematic wreckage, it allows Sir Rog to have what is obviously the time of his life dicking about with his chums, and that results in an unexpectedly and improbably enjoyable experience for the Rogerwatchers among us. His attempt at a cockney accent is laughably terrible (although not as bad as Caine's American accent), he plays twice as many borderline sex pests as usual, and he is - let's not mince words here - an atrocious actor in this film. But none of that matters: for once he hasn't been miscast, because the film is as juvenile as he is, and neither make any attempts to be otherwise.
It is under 24 hours since I watched this scene,
yet I cannot recall how or why it comes about
Rogerating:
If you've only joined us in the past twelve months you may be wondering why I am wanging on with comical infrequency about Roger Moore films. You won't find the answer here, but it's as good a place to start as any.
Bullseye! is re-released on DVD by Fabulous Films on April 4th 2016. Use this information as you see fit.
Sounds terrible. Thanks for the Rog review.ReplyDelete
Bullsyes coming out and a kick in the balls(Roger style 'Ooohf!;)ReplyDelete
That's Rogertainment.. that's rogertainment-aahhh
btw SPECTRE dosnt appear on The BlogalongaBond Project index on the left. this annoys me.ReplyDelete
Sounds awful (pre-orders on Amazon)!ReplyDelete
Oh, I absolutely adore this tremendously silly film; it's the pinnacle of Rogerness! He's consistently hilarious, whether making a fool of Caine or dressing up as that piano tuner. There's also that falling home, the acrobatic rabbi, the falling castle balcony, that weird guy eating bread, Caine repeating the news broadcast like a moron... No one can say they didn't have fun making this movie. A solid offering of stupid comedy with old Rog and My Cocaine at the helm!ReplyDelete
I hope you get around to reviewing The Man Who Wouldn't Die... pretty good mystery film.
correct me if im wrong but im sure I watched part of this film late night on bbc years ago and there was a scene of Roger and Michael on a train and rodge was tucking in to the quality grub but Michael wasn't.. then it turns out the carriage food was poisoned and the carriage is farting and belching and vomiting (I remember the comedy fart noises) and poor roger looks in a bad way as hes eaten some and Michael has to get him out the gaseous carriage going 'Christ almighty! fackin hell' etcReplyDelete
You are both 100% correct and appropriately eloquent in your remembrance of this classic scene.ReplyDelete
oh thats pleasing to know I remembered it correctly. This article got me thinking back to the early 90s – a film I ever so briefly recalled seeing in the pages of Flicks (freebie movie magazine in cinemas back in the 80s/90s) but not being able to see as was either 15 or 18, and then several years later discovering it in the tv listing late one Friday night and the anticipation and excitement of expecting to see something akin to Roger playing a Bondian spy teaming up with Caine as a Harry Palmer-esque type (almost as exciting as Batman v Superman) only to find Sir Michael leading a food poisoned Rodge (complete with obligatory roger style 'ooohs') out of a farting train carriage after clearly having cacked his trousersReplyDelete
just had a look at it on utube at various points and christ its fackin terrible! what a wasted opportunity getting them together on screen. surely itd have been better to have done a semi serious spy film (not quite as serious as Moores Bond films but not flat out ridiculous slapstick like this POS) with them as rival spies (Bond and Palmer in everything but name - or maybe played against type and had Caine as the posh debonair Bond type spy with Moore as the more WC Palmer type) who initially are at odds/fight over women etc but then team up at the end to defeat the bad guy (some other name - maybe even Cleese). could've been something akin to the AVTAK Moore/macnee stuff but the whole movieReplyDelete