The movie blog that's not even as clever as it looks
Thursday, 21 April 2016
Guy Hamilton1922-2016
"Your time in the cutting room is much too short,
but basically that’s as good as it gets"
- Guy Hamilton, director of
Goldfinger
,
Diamonds are Forever
,
Live And Let Die
and
The Man With The Golden Gun
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Labels:
diamonds are forever
,
goldfinger
,
guy hamilton
,
james bond
,
live and let die
,
the man with the golden gun
No comments :
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments ( Atom )
No comments :
Post a Comment