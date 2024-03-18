They thought it would never happen, and by "they" I very much mean "I", but my first book, HITCHOLOGY: A film-by-film guide to the style and themes of Alfred Hitchcock, is available to buy now! Just click the ridiculously fit image below and choose from the vast selection of retailers:
Once again, here comes some precision-targeted marketing to convince you to buy HITCHOLOGY, even though it's as essential as food or water and convincing you should therefore be unnecessary:
Murder! Mothers! Men on the run!
Film fans know these are just a few key ingredients of Alfred Hitchcock’s movies. And when Hitchcock fused these elements with his innovative directorial approach, that blend of familiar themes and stylistic ingenuity became known as ‘Hitchcockian’. In a refreshingly original way, HITCHOLOGY considers how Hitchcock used these narrative tropes and formal flourishes to create some of cinema’s most unforgettable experiences.
Alongside unique takes on every film and TV episode Hitchcock directed, HITCHOLOGY also examines his collaborators, his cameos, other films in the Hitchcock cinematic universe, and more. Passionately written with wit and warmth, HITCHOLOGY is an accessible introduction for newcomers to Hitchcock, and an insightful companion for devoted fans.
“Incisive, fresh and thunderingly entertaining. A Hitchcock book unlike anything else out there. Neil Alcock is the master of the Master Of Suspense” - Nick de Semlyen, Empire magazine
“I feel like I've discovered Hitchcock all over again” - Ali Plumb, BBC Radio 1
“Endearing, insightful and literally laugh out loud funny, HITCHOLOGY is an essential guide to Hitchcock. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★” – Jon Lyus, HeyUGuys
And if you need further encouragement, here are a few short excerpts to whet your appetite:
I don't know what else to tell you guys, please just buy the book, it is printed in my blood, sweat, tears and other less pleasant bodily fluids that may have leaked onto the pages.
And if you do buy it, and then read it, and then think to yourself, hey, this isn't quite as bad as I thought it would be, PLEASE spread the word! Your sweet recommendations to fellow literate film fans mean the world to me.
Thanks in advance, and don't forget to buy my book. Thanks! (Buy my book)
