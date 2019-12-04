For those of us beginning to wonder if the promise of another Bond film was nothing more than a vicious rumour, the first trailer for Cary Fukunaga's No Time To Die dropped today, proving at the very least that 156 seconds of this movie definitely exist. So what can we learn from this exciting blast of Bondery? Let's find out!
Our first look at the brand new Bond film for the brand new decade sees him being chased through picturesque Italy in an Aston Martin. We haven't seen that kind of thing since three Bond films ago!
I fucking love Angry Bond. Bond looks very angry throughout most of this trailer. Maybe he just got out of a screening of Spectre.
When sitting in the passenger seat of an Aston Martin being driven by James Bond, being chased through winding, hazardous streets, maybe pop a seatbelt on? Just a thought.
Bond diving off a ridic high bridge? We haven't seen that kind of thing since two Bond films ago!
Is it just me or does M appear, in the common parlance, to have become something of a chonky boi?
Absolutely wonderful to see Jeffrey Wright's Felix Leiter back after a TWELVE-YEAR absence. Here he is hanging around in a seedy bar waiting for Bond to turn up. We haven't seen that kind of thing since three Bond films ago!
Here's Bond getting a dusty old Aston Martin out of a backstreet lockup. We haven't seen that kind of thing since two Bond films ago! Actually the return of the Aston Martin Vantage from The Living Daylights is a very welcome one. With any luck Timothy Dalton's still in it.
Cary Fukunaga is really pushing the orange and teal colour palette with this one. It's lovely, but it is a bit every-movie-poster-between-2008-and-2016.
Oh mate, a visitor's pass? Embarrassing.
This joke is excellent and has Phoebe Waller-Bridge's fingerprints all over it. More please.
Q's flat! A new sweater! But will we see his two cats? Nice glass in those doors by the way, I'll keep that in mind in case it becomes relevant later in the trailer.
Blofeld is serving time at HM Prison Wakefield, leading to the very real possibility of Bond visiting West Yorkshire for the first time.
He's still angry. Let it go man, what kind of loser stays cross about a film that came out four years ago, Jesus.
Christoph Waltz here, still claiming he's not playing Blofeld.
Here's Rami Malek's villain Safin, trudging around in Roger Moore's skiwear from the pre-title sequence of A View To A Kill. Will Daniel Craig finally get some winter sports action? We can only hope.
Yes we've all seen your watch, just cash the cheque from Omega and get on with it.
Who's this? And more importantly, what's he or she doing in Q's flat? I swear to God if they've laid a finger on his cats or sweaters I will be very cross indeed.
Trapped under a frozen lake? We haven't seen that kind of thing since two Bond films ago!
Disability campaigners: The evil of movie bad guys being represented by facial disfigurement needs to stop!
Bond films: Absolutely. There's not one evil guy with a facial disfigurement in this one. There are two!
Rami Malek has much to prove here. As Bond himself says: "History isn't kind to men who play rock gods".
They'll be fine as long as they're wearing seatbelts.
I was as thrilled as you to discover that 'Ana de Armas' is an anagram of 'armed assassin'! [note to self: check before publishing]
I don't know what's going on in this villain's lair, it looks like some kind of awful performance art. Come on guys, this isn't the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern, shove a monorail in there or something.
Still time to change the title lads.
This shot had better be worked into the gunbarrel sequence or so help me I will mutter under my breath about it for several years.
Are you excited? I'm excited. Please be good, new Bond film, I can't deal with another Spectre.
